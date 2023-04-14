These 14 restaurants are bringing the workday lunch back to L.A.
Is lunch making a comeback? Recently we’ve noticed that restaurant hours and menus have expanded to once again accommodate midday meals. And we’re increasingly appreciating the merits of a good workday lunch.
For one, whether you’re coming from the office or home, it’s a well-deserved break from your day. Lunch likely will improve your mood in the hours before and afterward. And hopefully, someone will be expensing or writing off the meal, an invitation to splurge a little. Even if the deal doesn’t go through, at least you’ll leave fed.
Choose the right destination and you’ll end your lunch meeting feeling inspired and full in the way that a truly good meal can leave you, reflecting on highlights and planning your next visit. With proper preparation, these are the environments that help us cross that rickety bridge from colleague to friend or show off our soft skills while mentoring managers proudly look on. Even if you’re dining alone or doing a more casual catch-up with friends, there are too many noteworthy choices to opt for grabbing refrigerator leftovers or a listless cafeteria meal.
You might want an extravagant lunch, and some of the wallet-splitting options around town are impressive, but you’d do just as well to find a soulful neighborhood spot, counter-service oysters or a classic pastrami joint. In this guide, we offer 14 of our favorite L.A. restaurants perfect for a working lunch.
Alta Adams
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
Citizen Public Market
Destroyer
Great White Cafe
The Hideaway
Houston's Pasadena
Houston’s is fun because it feels clubby. It feels like a classy Cheesecake Factory. Dark wood, drawn shades, martinis at the bar, capacious booths. They still have their funny “no hats” policy but I’m not sure how strictly it’s enforced. Burgers and a fried chicken sandwich are solid, the spinach and artichoke dip is the gooey mess you need it to be and salads — the emerald kale salad in particular — are better than you’d think. But sushi might be the real power move at Houston’s. The Thai tuna roll, which is, let’s just say, nontraditional, is stuffed with fish, avocado, crunchy coconut and macadamia nuts and reminded my dining partner of a bowl of cereal. It’s surprisingly good.
Johnny's West Adams
Lalibela
Manuela
The Rose
Saltie Girl
Sugarfish
The food is also pretty reasonably priced — variations of the “Trust Me” menu range from $22 to $39. The menu is a bit reliant on ponzu sauce, I’ll admit, but it’s a pretty good ponzu. You’ll probably end up getting tuna and albacore drenched in that tart, sweet sauce along with a couple of other pieces and a hand roll while you’re eavesdropping on the next table’s conversation about who’s in and out at what particular studio. Sugarfish takes the planning out of lunch, and that can sometimes be a good thing. It’s even one of the few no-tipping establishments around, which makes the prices look even better, and is just one less thing to think about.
Sushi Tama
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.