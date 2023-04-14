These 14 restaurants are bringing the workday lunch back to L.A.

Is lunch making a comeback? Recently we’ve noticed that restaurant hours and menus have expanded to once again accommodate midday meals. And we’re increasingly appreciating the merits of a good workday lunch.

For one, whether you’re coming from the office or home, it’s a well-deserved break from your day. Lunch likely will improve your mood in the hours before and afterward. And hopefully, someone will be expensing or writing off the meal, an invitation to splurge a little. Even if the deal doesn’t go through, at least you’ll leave fed.

Choose the right destination and you’ll end your lunch meeting feeling inspired and full in the way that a truly good meal can leave you, reflecting on highlights and planning your next visit. With proper preparation, these are the environments that help us cross that rickety bridge from colleague to friend or show off our soft skills while mentoring managers proudly look on. Even if you’re dining alone or doing a more casual catch-up with friends, there are too many noteworthy choices to opt for grabbing refrigerator leftovers or a listless cafeteria meal.

You might want an extravagant lunch, and some of the wallet-splitting options around town are impressive, but you’d do just as well to find a soulful neighborhood spot, counter-service oysters or a classic pastrami joint. In this guide, we offer 14 of our favorite L.A. restaurants perfect for a working lunch.