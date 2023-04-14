Advertisement
These 14 restaurants are bringing the workday lunch back to L.A.

By Danielle Dorsey
Jenn HarrisLucas Kwan PetersonBetty Hallock
Is lunch making a comeback? Recently we’ve noticed that restaurant hours and menus have expanded to once again accommodate midday meals. And we’re increasingly appreciating the merits of a good workday lunch.

For one, whether you’re coming from the office or home, it’s a well-deserved break from your day. Lunch likely will improve your mood in the hours before and afterward. And hopefully, someone will be expensing or writing off the meal, an invitation to splurge a little. Even if the deal doesn’t go through, at least you’ll leave fed.

Choose the right destination and you’ll end your lunch meeting feeling inspired and full in the way that a truly good meal can leave you, reflecting on highlights and planning your next visit. With proper preparation, these are the environments that help us cross that rickety bridge from colleague to friend or show off our soft skills while mentoring managers proudly look on. Even if you’re dining alone or doing a more casual catch-up with friends, there are too many noteworthy choices to opt for grabbing refrigerator leftovers or a listless cafeteria meal.

You might want an extravagant lunch, and some of the wallet-splitting options around town are impressive, but you’d do just as well to find a soulful neighborhood spot, counter-service oysters or a classic pastrami joint. In this guide, we offer 14 of our favorite L.A. restaurants perfect for a working lunch.

Fried chicken at Alta Adams in Los Angeles.
(Annie Noelker / For The Times)

Alta Adams

West Adams Californian Soul Food $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Alta Adams is basically my “Cheers” bar. It’s my go-to weekend brunch destination, a low-pressure date spot that can easily evolve from drinks to a full-blown meal, and on early weekday afternoons during lunch it feels like sliding into a relative’s dining room, with smoky-rich scents wafting from the kitchen, sunlit wood booths and hanging plants. It’s the perfect initiation into California soul cuisine if you have a colleague or client who’s just learning the city. Crumbly-moist cornbread, crispy black-eyed pea fritters and deviled eggs remain hallmark starters, but then you’ll have to decide between formidable entrees of shrimp and grits, fried fish, fried chicken and oxtails and rice — good luck with that. For sides, I volley between the smoked-oil collard greens, mac ’n’ cheese, candied yams and BBQ-spiced fries. The conjoined bottle shop stocks a fresh list of wines, including flight options, and the craft cocktail menu rotates, often incorporating Black-owned brands and history in recipes and names.
More Info
Boyle Heights' Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.'s menu includes mole pizza and Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
(Jakob N. Layman)

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.

Boyle Heights Pizza Bar Food $$
By Danielle Dorsey
This Boyle Heights pizzeria, whose name references the original name of Cesar Chavez Avenue, celebrates the surrounding neighborhood with menu items such as a mole pizza with stringy Oaxacan quesillo and “Chicano gravy,” crispy potato wedges drenched with beef chorizo gravy, queso fresco and cilantro. The spacious restaurant with a streetside patio, plant-lined entry and exposed brick walls gets busy with families during dinner, but lunch is refreshingly low-key, with a few neighborhood locals working on laptops. Order a guava-jamaica or pineapple, cucumber and mint agua fresca, perhaps spiked with tequila depending on how the meeting is going.
More Info
At Culver City's Citizen Public Market, the Jolly Oyster's baked oysters in flavored butters.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Citizen Public Market

Culver City Global $$
By Danielle Dorsey
As great as they are for spontaneous food crawls, you wouldn’t normally think of food halls as an ideal spot for a lunch meeting. Housed in a historic Art Deco building, Citizen Public Market is a special case, offering a multilevel maze of seating across its eight food vendors, including patio space. While it’s certainly not empty during lunch hours, it’s much more manageable than one would assume, especially considering the convenience for neighboring Sony, Amazon and Apple workers. Grab a coffee and a chapati wrap from Goodboybob on your way in, then cozy up to the counter at Jolly Oyster or the new Uoichiba hand-roll bar. Share a three-piece of chicken tenders at Go-Go Bird and a six-piece dumpling set if they’re not sold out yet. Don’t care to bounce around? Babysit a bowl of hand-pulled noodles at the new Bang Bang Noodles location. Beginning at 3 p.m., you can head upstairs to Bar Bohemien for cocktails, tapas and open-air views.
More Info
A bowl of loaded avocado confit at Destroyer in Culver City.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)

Destroyer

Culver City Breakfast/Lunch $$
By Danielle Dorsey
While Jordan Kahn’s newer Melrose Avenue restaurant Meteora might feel like a scene out of “The Menu,” his counter-service cafe in Culver City’s startup-spotted Hayden Tract neighborhood is surprisingly restrained. The menu leans Scandinavian with simple, freshly sourced and smartly composed dishes. The loaded avocado confit is presented in a bowl with burrata, finely shaved prosciutto, confit tomatoes, puffed rice, charred onions and a runny fried egg. Break the egg, spread the burrata and mash the avocado until it’s a vibrant mess. If you can, pile each element of the dish into every single bite. A beef tartare with smoked egg cream, cold-smoked black cod or crispy chicken schnitzel round out the lunch options, although the entire menu is available daily until 4 p.m., just in case you’re craving French toast in the afternoon.
More Info
California-sourced dishes are featured at the Great White cafes in Los Angeles.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)

Great White Cafe

Windsor Square Californian $$
By Danielle Dorsey
All three Great White Cafe locations — in Larchmont, West Hollywood and Venice — are an ideal camp for lunch on a sunny day, with a bright and light menu to match. Al fresco seating is abundant, and the simple coastal design is perfect for showing an out-of-towner a TV-approved version of L.A. There’s the prototypical avocado toast, smoothies with activated charcoal and a breakfast burrito that’s quickly become a favorite option in the city’s crowded scene. Order a pizza for the table — I rotate between the truffle mushroom, spicy diavola and smoked salmon with chive crème fraîche. Natural wine is available by the bottle or glass if lunch turns into happy hour.
More Info
The Uno, Dos, Tres lunch menu at the Hideaway in Los Angeles.
(Erik Melvin)

The Hideaway

Beverly Hills Mexican Steakhouse $$$
By Danielle Dorsey
The Hideaway feels like the place where the cast of “Selling Sunset” would do business lunches. Sitting at a mint wrought-iron table across from the terracotta fireplace, there’s a person reading their own tarot cards to my left and a posh neighborhood mom on a lunch date with her sweats-clad teenage son to my right. I visited the Beverly Hills restaurant on one of L.A.’s recent rainy days, but the skylit “patio” was awash in a warm glow and the dining rooms — even the dimmer interior with its private booths — carried a motivating buzz. As the name suggests, the Mexican-ish steakhouse is hidden in a narrow Beverly Hills business center, and dining here feels like it’s reserved for those in the know. The scene turns more, well, scene-y for dinner and beyond, but lunch offers the affordable “Uno Dos Tres” menu for $28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with starters including tiny tuna tartare wonton tacos and Wagyu flautas, mains like fried sea bream tacos and short-rib enchiladas with Mexican rice and refried beans, and churros or flan for dessert. The space was lively enough that I inquired about ordering a frozen strawberry margarita from the cocktail menu; the machine was down so they made me a freshly muddled one instead.
More Info
Ding's Crispy Chicken Sandwich, sliced into thirds, on a plate
(Lucas Kwan Peterson / Los Angeles Times)

Houston's Pasadena

Pasadena Eatery
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
I’ve never really understood the Hillstone Restaurant Group marketing strategy, which seems to be … whatever the opposite of building brand recognition is. Houston’s, Hillstone, R+D Kitchen, Honor Bar, South Beverly Grill — these are all Hillstone-owned restaurants with very similar menus but, obviously, very different names. I guess they don’t want to be grouped in with the other chain restaurants? Regardless, the strategy seems to be working for them, and I still love Houston’s.

Houston’s is fun because it feels clubby. It feels like a classy Cheesecake Factory. Dark wood, drawn shades, martinis at the bar, capacious booths. They still have their funny “no hats” policy but I’m not sure how strictly it’s enforced. Burgers and a fried chicken sandwich are solid, the spinach and artichoke dip is the gooey mess you need it to be and salads — the emerald kale salad in particular — are better than you’d think. But sushi might be the real power move at Houston’s. The Thai tuna roll, which is, let’s just say, nontraditional, is stuffed with fish, avocado, crunchy coconut and macadamia nuts and reminded my dining partner of a bowl of cereal. It’s surprisingly good.
More Info
fries with meat, mushrooms and cheese, a burger and a hotdog
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)

Johnny's West Adams

Jefferson Park Deli $
By Danielle Dorsey
Pull up to this parking lot-turned-patio with a local who’s most interested in having a chill yet satisfying meal. Danny Elmaleh of nearby Mizlala and Vicky’s All Day took over the historic, previously Black-owned stand in June 2020 after several years of closure. He touts a similar menu, specializing in tender, marbled pastrami that you can order piled on a burger; tossed with fries, melted Swiss, caramelized onions and thousand island sauce; and in warm white corn tortillas with chopped onions and cilantro that rival some street versions. If lunch turns to happy hour, mosey over to the Bar at Johnny’s next door, which has garden seating as well as an indoor bar.
More Info
overhead view of ethiopian platter on injera
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)

Lalibela

Carthay Ethiopian $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Any way you look at it, eating Ethiopian food is a bonding experience. If your lunch guest is new to the cuisine that features an array of dishes traditionally eaten with your hands, you’ll earn their trust as you instruct them on creating the perfect folded bite of spongy injera bread, sauteed veggies, herbs and spices. If they’re familiar with the cuisine, you’ll reinforce your expertise as you trade menu tips and converse casually with the staff. Get the veggie sambusas to start and consider ordering the cornis special that combines three of the most popular meat dishes to share (the vegetarian platter is a great option too, even if you’re not strictly plant-based). Finish with a traditional coffee ceremony if you need a boost before heading back to work.
More Info
Shrimp aguachile with purple carrot chips at Manuela at Hauser & Wirth.
(Betty Hallock / Los Angeles Times)

Manuela

Downtown L.A. Southern Californian $$$
By Betty Hallock
Manuela’s courtyard dining room at Hauser & Wirth’s Arts District gallery is one of the best all-purpose lunch spots downtown. Meet a friend or co-workers or visiting out-of-towners, or go solo and cruise through the gallery bookstore on your way in or out. Executive chef Kris Tominaga’s lunch menu has plenty of options: dips, biscuits with country ham, salads, oysters. An aguachile of tiny Pacific white shrimp scattered with cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds and slivered watermelon radish is served with a pile of crispy purple-carrot chips. A bright citrus salad of Cara Cara orange and kishu mandarin zings with pistachio zhoug, Aleppo pepper and avocado yogurt. Nearly a dozen mains include a hefty venison burger, a shrimp roll, grass-fed skirt steak and grilled yellowtail. The art, cocktails and valet parking are all bonuses.
More Info
Tables and chairs in an airy restaurant with many hanging plants and macrame
(Pascal Shirley)

The Rose

Venice New American $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Two blooms and a glowing pink sign greet you at the Rose, one of your first clues that the industrial exterior is more than meets the eye. Plants lead you inside and bob in crocheted hanging planters throughout the restaurant. The expansive space encompasses a Verve coffee bar, bakery and market, a 40-foot-long cocktail bar and open kitchen, with plenty of high-top and long communal table seating, plus multiple outdoor areas. The clientele is an eclectic mix of influencing locals, sunburned hippies and polo-collared tech bros, another opportunity to validate a visiting client’s reality-TV-fueled assumptions about L.A. No matter, Jason Neroni’s seasonal menu will show them the depth of our local cuisine, including dishes such as ‘nduja sausage gravy with house-made buttermilk biscuits and a Korean-style fried chicken sandwich with a gochugang glaze, plus gluten-free and plant-based options.
More Info
overhead view of toast and sunny-side-up eggs
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Saltie Girl

West Hollywood Seafood Restaurant $$
By Jenn Harris
With a sizable, seafood-focused menu that includes towers, salads, sandwiches (the lobster roll!), toasts and lunch plates, you can stop in for something quick or have a three-hour blowout lunch. Most of the favorites from dinner are available on the new lunch menu, including all the tinned fish, plus a few lunch plates like the truffled eggs. It’s a decadent plate of sunny-side-up eggs under a winter truffle sauce with plenty of buttery toast points for dipping. Or have a lunch meeting over one of the restaurant’s smoked fish platters, served with bagels, cream cheese and all the fixins. If you’re with someone from out of town, ask for a seat on the patio. It’s the ideal spot for people-watching along Sunset Boulevard.
More Info
two pieces of sushi
(Lucas Kwan Peterson / Los Angeles Times)

Sugarfish

Hollywood Eatery
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
For the purposes of this map, I’m happy to be a Sugarfish supporter. It won’t come close to the best sushi you can get, but how many foods do you eat that are the superlative of the form? Sugarfish, with 11 L.A. locations, is pretty quick, fun to go to, tasty enough and — this is the most important thing — you always know what you’re getting. Think about the number of things in your life that are there not necessarily because they’re the best but because they’re a known quantity. This can extend to food, clothing, employment, even marriages. We are all, to some degree, creatures of habit.

The food is also pretty reasonably priced — variations of the “Trust Me” menu range from $22 to $39. The menu is a bit reliant on ponzu sauce, I’ll admit, but it’s a pretty good ponzu. You’ll probably end up getting tuna and albacore drenched in that tart, sweet sauce along with a couple of other pieces and a hand roll while you’re eavesdropping on the next table’s conversation about who’s in and out at what particular studio. Sugarfish takes the planning out of lunch, and that can sometimes be a good thing. It’s even one of the few no-tipping establishments around, which makes the prices look even better, and is just one less thing to think about.
More Info
Wagyu and uni handroll from Sushi Tama.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )

Sushi Tama

Beverly Grove Sushi $$
By Jenn Harris
Sushi Tama is the type of place that will make you a cut tuna roll if you want one, or serve you an omakase meal that will impress any purists. You can be in and out in under an hour. Watching the chefs expertly slice and shape nigiri feels like a real break from work in the middle of the day. If you’re with a group, there are tables both inside and out, where you can comfortably hold a meeting over a steady progression of well-made nigiri and hand rolls. The Wagyu and Hokkaido uni hand roll is a showstopper, with a warm slab of steak nestled up against the cool uni, surrounded by seasoned rice wrapped in crisp seaweed. It’s noticeably better than any hand roll you’ll get at that chain that just serves hand rolls. You know the one.
