Easter eggs 101: How to boil an egg

Easter is just around the corner. Do you remember how to hard-boil an egg?

There are countless recipes for making hard-boiled — or hard-cooked eggs — and just as many opinions about which method is the right one. Ours involves bringing the eggs to a boil, then removing them from the heat to sit in the warm water until cooked to the desired doneness. And it’s really very simple.

You can find the recipe below. How you decide to decorate the eggs is up to you.

HARD-BOILED EGGS

Total time: 15 minutes, plus 1 hour cooling time | Serves 12

1 dozen eggs

1. Place the eggs in a pot large enough to hold them in a single layer. Cover them with water.

2. Over high heat, bring the water to a rolling boil and cook the eggs for 1 minute.

3. Immediately remove from heat and set the eggs aside, 12 minutes for golden-orange yolks, 15 minutes if you want the yolks more yellow.

4. Cover with ice water and set aside until you're ready to either refrigerate or use them.

Note: To make the eggs easier to peel, drain the water after cooking and rattle the eggs around in the pot to lightly crack the shells before filling with ice water.

Each serving: 78 calories; 6 grams protein; 1 gram carbohydrates; 0 fiber; 5 grams fat; 2 grams saturated fat; 212 mg. cholesterol; 62 mg. sodium.

