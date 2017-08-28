The Stalking Horse brewpub brings pints and pasties to West Pico

The Stalking Horse brewpub, scheduled to open in West Pico in September, is the first in a pack of new beer destinations from Golden Road Brewing founder Tony Yanow. Inspired by the laid-back vibes of Cornwall, England, the reworked space, previously home to Steingarten LA, offers a mix of indoor and outdoor seating, and there's a veteran Southern California brewer running the on-site brewing system.

Brewer Brandon Edwards earned a reputation as a skilled technical brewer while working in the Pizza Port brewpub chains, and he has returned to California after a stint in the Midwest at Columbus Brewing Co.

Edwards wouldn’t share details on specific beers he’s planning for Stalking Horse, but he did say he’ll start with a variety of brews inspired by English traditions. Yanow and Edwards agree that a strict adherence to style is less important than creating beer that’s balanced, clean and connects with customers. “We’re not forcing the British thing, but we want the beer to start conversations about the English brewing aesthetic,” said Yanow. Expect plenty of flavorful, but lower-alcohol styles such as traditional biters and Irish dry stouts.

“I’m more into making beer that you want to drink, not just beer that you want to taste,” said Edwards.

The menu of British pub fare gets the typical Yanow vegan-friendly slant that’s proved successful at his other venues -- Mohawk Bend in Echo Park and Tony’s Darts Away in Burbank -- and like the perogies served up at Golden Road’s Grand Central Market counter, the offerings at the Stalking Horse are inspired by Yanow’s travels. The brewpub will feature traditional (meat and potatoes) and inventive takes (vegan curry) on the most Cornish of dishes: the pastie. A savory meat pie, the pastie fueled Cornwall’s workforce of miners for centuries, and they’re just as suited for fueling a long night’s drinking in the pub.

While the on-site brewing operations won’t get underway for another month or two, the pub plans to open on Sept. 5 with a lineup of guest taps leaning toward the English styles and a bar program featuring gin, whiskey and cocktails showcasing fresh herbs and botanicals.

The nearly 4,000-square-foot space is divided into dueling dining rooms: the pub side is full of dark woods and provides a view of the stainless steel brewhouse, while two patios and a retractable roof give the dining room an open and airy feel.

In the years since Golden Road Brewing sold to Anheuser Busch, Yanow has organized a cadre of like-minded craft beer enthusiasts and hospitality professionals into the Artisanal Brewers Collective, and the ABC is developing new beer bars and brewpubs across Los Angeles, from Sherman Oaks to Pasadena. Earlier this year, the restaurant group also acquired four popular bars in Downtown Los Angeles from the ACME Hospitality Group, and Library Bar,

Spring Street Bar, Sixth Street Tavern, and Beelman’s Pub join Tony’s Darts Away and Mohawk Bend under the ABC umbrella. The Stalking Horse is the first of several brewpub concepts in development, the Artisanal Brewers Collective shows no signs of slowing their spread across the Southern California beer landscape.

10543 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, thestalkinghorsepub.com/.