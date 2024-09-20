15 fantastic carnitas and pastor tacos to try from the 101 Best Tacos Guide
Is there anything more majestic and visually arresting than a trompo of al pastor, crimson with adobo, juicy pork shimmering under harsh streetlights? You could make a similar case for the gleaming copper cazos that bubble with different cuts of carnitas from early morning until night. Or maybe you’re pulled in by the Nayarit-style whole-roasted suckling pig that is splayed next to salsas, cilantro, onions and limes at Los Sabrosos Al Horno’s roving taqueria. There’s no denying that some of L.A.’s best taqueros and taqueras are specializing in porcine cuts.
But with taco trucks parked on nearly every corner after dark, it can be difficult to narrow down the best of the best. Thankfully, L.A. Times Food staff did the research for you with our guide to the 101 Best Tacos in Los Angeles. Picked directly from that guide, here are the best pork tacos, ranging from al pastor to chicharrón, carnitas and chorizo.
Al pastor queso taco at Angel's Tijuana Tacos
Angel’s manages to perfectly crisp the marinated pork almost to the point of singed, the flames licking the side of the eye-catching meat obelisk. The result is layers of spice-rubbed pork oscillating between fattiness and crunchiness, and when paired with cheese, that gooey addition pushes the al pastor toward decadent. The handmade corn tortillas get smashed almost paper-thin on a wooden press, then thrown on the comal until they bubble. Don’t let that thinness deceive you; somehow, these fresh tortillas always manage to withstand the onslaught of meat, salsa and as many grilled onions as you can heap on with tongs. Look for Angel’s across L.A. and the Inland Empire, including in Tujunga, Long Beach, Echo Park, Van Nuys, Eagle Rock, Chino and Woodland Hills.
Mixto taco at Carnitas El Artista
Migajas taco at Carnitas El Momo
Costilla taco at Carnitas Los Gabrieles
Carnitas taco at Carnitas Uruapan
Chicharrón taco at Chichén Itzá
Cochinita pibil at La Flor de Yucatán
Al pastor taco at Leo's Tacos
Suckling pig taco at Los Sabrosos Al Horno
Carnitas taco at Sergio’s Tacos
Papa con chorizo at Tacos De Canasta El Abuelo
Adobada at Tacos Don Cuco
Al pastor taco at Tacos Lionydas
Al pastor taco at Tacos Los Güichos
Two important notes: Los Güichos serves tacos all day but only sets up the trompo for al pastor after 5 p.m. Also, the taqueria has lent its name to an outpost in the wonderful new Mercado González in Costa Mesa. The tacos are solid — and include pineapple in the seasonings — but they don’t achieve the greatness of the original location.
Al pastor taco at Tacos Por Vida
