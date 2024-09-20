15 fantastic carnitas and pastor tacos to try from the 101 Best Tacos Guide

Is there anything more majestic and visually arresting than a trompo of al pastor, crimson with adobo, juicy pork shimmering under harsh streetlights? You could make a similar case for the gleaming copper cazos that bubble with different cuts of carnitas from early morning until night. Or maybe you’re pulled in by the Nayarit-style whole-roasted suckling pig that is splayed next to salsas, cilantro, onions and limes at Los Sabrosos Al Horno’s roving taqueria. There’s no denying that some of L.A.’s best taqueros and taqueras are specializing in porcine cuts.

But with taco trucks parked on nearly every corner after dark, it can be difficult to narrow down the best of the best. Thankfully, L.A. Times Food staff did the research for you with our guide to the 101 Best Tacos in Los Angeles. Picked directly from that guide, here are the best pork tacos, ranging from al pastor to chicharrón, carnitas and chorizo.