Sativa or indica? CBD or THC? What to know before cooking with cannabis

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the cannabinoid that takes up the most volume in a given strain of marijuana. To put it bluntly, it’s the stuff that makes us feel high; it’s the chemical compound that has the primary psychoactive effect on the human body. For us to feel the effects of THC, it must go through a process called decarboxylation, which most often is accomplished through the application of heat — via smoking or vaping or, in the kitchen, through cooking the cannabis.