An illustration shows a woman standing in front of marijuana prints and behind buildings.
(Photo illustration by Diana Ramirez/De Los; photographs by Susie Plascencia)
De Los

Looking to light up this 4/20? Weed entrepreneur Susie Plascencia recommends these 5 Latino-owned dispensaries

By Cerys Davies
Share

Weed is everywhere in Los Angeles.

According to a report from the Pew Research Center, there are 1,481 dispensaries in the county. But despite their ubiquity, few of these are minority-owned. A 2022 report from MJBizDaily, a cannabis trade publication, found that only 23% of dispensary owners in California identify as a racial minority.

“Latinos are the backbone of this industry,” said Susie Plascencia, co-founder of Mota Glass and chief executive of NightShift Digital, a branding agency that specializes in the cannabis industry. “We are business owners, growers and smokers. But when you go into dispensaries, that’s where you don’t see Latino representation.”

In 2020, Plascencia helped launch Latinas in Cannabis, an industry group for Latinas that provides a space for empowerment, discussion and celebration through various events, including the recently held Latinas in Cannabis Summit.

“We should be able to come into the industry and be able to profit and make money,” Plascencia said. “We now have the opportunity to become successful and build generational wealth.”

Ahead of 4/20, we asked Plascencia to share her five favorite Latino-owned dispensaries. Here are her picks.

Two hands hold some buds.
(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

Erb & Arbor

Panorama City Dispensary
Erb & Arbor is out in Panorama City. They have a really clean look and shout out to Mauro, one of the owners.

They emphasize creating an inclusive environment that encourages customers to ask budtenders questions without fear of judgment. Located on Van Nuys Boulevard, the sleek dispensary offers high quality products and features different deals daily.
Marijuana plants.
Marijuana plants,
(Hans Pennink / Associated Press)

Tree Factory

Port Hueneme Dispensary
Tree Factory is over in the Port Hueneme area, close to Oxnard. They’re a premier shop where people just know where to get their meds. I always love working with them.

Founded by two brothers, Tree Factory was one of the first officially licensed dispensaries in Ventura County and now serves the entire county through its delivery services. The dispensary is not only dedicated to helping its community through its service, but they advocate, volunteer and donate to many local groups in need.
The word "Budder" is on a wall above some shelves.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Budder

North Hollywood Dispensary
I met the owner Scooby when working with RhymeFest LA. Many years later, he opened a dispensary, and we kept tabs on each other. When he saw that I got into the cannabis industry, he supported my brand. That’s the kind of love that you see in [this space] especially between Black and brown businesses like Budder.
The words "green cross" appear on the front of a building.
(Carlin Stiehl/For de Los)

Green Cross of Torrance

West Carson Dispensary
Green Cross of Torrance is a really well known dispensary out in the Torrance area, which is pretty underserved when it comes to Latino-owned dispensaries. I really love the fact that they are really holding it down for our community there.

Serving the area for over a decade, the South Bay dispensary works closely with various vendors to bring their customers deals on the daily. They also offer a loyalty program that helps shoppers save money and build points in the long run.
Sensi Retail

Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw Dispensary
This dispensary just opened up a few months ago. They are located in a historic Black and brown area, which is why it’s really important to give them support . The first six months of any small business can be the hardest time. It’s a really beautiful shop and has a really clean aesthetic. It’s a safe and inviting place for people to get their meds.
