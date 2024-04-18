Looking to light up this 4/20? Weed entrepreneur Susie Plascencia recommends these 5 Latino-owned dispensaries

Weed is everywhere in Los Angeles.

According to a report from the Pew Research Center, there are 1,481 dispensaries in the county. But despite their ubiquity, few of these are minority-owned. A 2022 report from MJBizDaily, a cannabis trade publication, found that only 23% of dispensary owners in California identify as a racial minority.

“Latinos are the backbone of this industry,” said Susie Plascencia, co-founder of Mota Glass and chief executive of NightShift Digital, a branding agency that specializes in the cannabis industry. “We are business owners, growers and smokers. But when you go into dispensaries, that’s where you don’t see Latino representation.”

In 2020, Plascencia helped launch Latinas in Cannabis, an industry group for Latinas that provides a space for empowerment, discussion and celebration through various events, including the recently held Latinas in Cannabis Summit.

“We should be able to come into the industry and be able to profit and make money,” Plascencia said. “We now have the opportunity to become successful and build generational wealth.”

Ahead of 4/20, we asked Plascencia to share her five favorite Latino-owned dispensaries. Here are her picks.