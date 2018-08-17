Shakshuka, salads, harissa and more great ideas for bell peppers, now in season

What's in season: When it comes to vibrant summer produce, bell peppers are the amazing Technicolor fruit of the season. The unripe peppers start out green, but as they mature, their colors can range through shades of red, orange, yellow, purple and even chocolate. Regardless of color, bell peppers are similar in flavor, mildly sweet, with little to no heat. Bell peppers are the only member of the Capsicum genus (which includes other chile peppers) that doesn't produce capsaicin, the chemical that gives chiles their heat. The fruit are generally in season from late summer to early fall.