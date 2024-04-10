Advertisement
The best cookbooks for spring 2024

an illustration of a pot simmers on the stove
(Illustration by Yiting Nan / For the Times)
New cookbooks crop up like superblooms in spring, when the vitality of the season propels us to get into the kitchen. In the same way that each spring feels like life anew, every book is yet another way of looking at how we cook. (It’s why we keep adding books to all of our overflowing collections, right?)

This season we’re diving into the first Salvadoran cookbook released by a major publisher; the first book from the vegetable-loving chefs of Kismet; humanitarian chef José Andrés’ Greek, Lebanese and Turkish recipes; Joan Nathan’s latest food memoir; the unhinged culinary feats of the Mythical Kitchen; market-inspired Niçoise cooking; and more.

You’ll want recipes for Nathan’s sticky buns, the creamy marinated feta with grapefruit and roasted tomatoes from Kismet, chilled yogurt soup garnished with cucumber and pistachio and barberries, Salvadoran chicken sandwiches dipped in recaudo … and we have them!

The SalviSoul Cookbook

LOS ANGELES , CA - MARCH 15: Karla Vasquez poses in the LA Times test kitchen on Friday, Mar. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles , CA. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

A Salvadoran cookbook from a major publisher is finally here. Why did it take so long?

At last, after nearly 10 years, Karla Vasquez’s “The SalviSoul Cookbook” is being published by Ten Speed Press with terrific Salvadoran recipes you’ll want to make and stories of the women who shared them.

THE RECIPES

LOS ANGELES , CA - MARCH 15: Salpicon de Res by Karla Vasquez, made in the LA Times test kitchen on Friday, Mar. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles , CA. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Salpicón De Res (Salvadoran Minced Beef Salad)

55 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
LOS ANGELES , CA - MARCH 15: Panes con pollo by Karla Vasquez, made in the LA Times test kitchen on Friday, Mar. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles , CA. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Panes Con Pollo

2 hours (including marinating and roasting times)
Makes 6 sandwiches
LOS ANGELES , CA - MARCH 15: Sopa de Res by Karla Vasquez, made in the LA Times test kitchen on Friday, Mar. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles , CA. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Salvadoran Sopa De Res

1 hour 45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, right, and a table of fruits and vegetables, left, on Monday, March 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Want to cook vegetables better? The new Kismet cookbook shows us how

Learn to cook vegetables in all the best possible ways from the new cookbook “Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes” by Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer, the chefs of Kismet and Kismet Rotisserie.

THE RECIPES

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: A bowl of marinated feta cheese on Monday, March 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Kismet's Marinated Feta

1 hour (including marinating time)
Makes about 1 cup
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: A dish of marinated feta with grapefruit and roasted tomatoes on Monday, March 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Marinated Feta With Spice-Roasted Tomatoes And Grapefruit

40 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: A dish of broccoli with pumpkin seed jazz on Monday, March 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Broccoli With Pumpkin Seed Jazz

1 hour
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: "Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Soup" on Monday, March 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Breakfast-Lunch-Dinner Soup

30 minutes
Serves 4

Nancy Silverton dusts croissants with powdered sugar

Love cookbooks? Come see us at the Festival of Books

My Life in Recipes

WASHINGTON, DC - Joan Nathan in her kitchen in Washington, DC photographed on April 3, 2024. Deb Lindsey/For The Times

Joan Nathan is more than a Jewish cookbook writer. Her new memoir reveals why

Her stories and recipes from the Jewish diaspora set the template for other food writers seeking their own identity.

THE RECIPES

WASHINGTON, DC - Matzoh pecan lemon torte with lemon curd filling in Washington, DC photographed on April 3, 2024. Deb Lindsey/freelance

Joan Nathan's Passover Pecan Lemon Torte With Lemon Curd Filling

Serves 8 to 10
Joan Nathan's Ann Arbor schnecken (hot pecan rolls)

Joan Nathan's Ann Arbor Schnecken (Sticky Pecan Rolls)

9 to 36 hours (30 minutes active time)
Makes 12 sticky buns
Zaytinya

LEFT: Chef Jose Andres (Josh Telles / HarperCollins Publishers) RIGHT: Chilled yogurt soup, featured in Jose Andres' cookbook Zaytinya, prepared in the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Andrea D'Agosto / For The Times)

A new Mediterranean cookbook from José Andrés celebrates ‘dishes that belong to the people’

José Andrés spends much of his time contemplating the unifying nature of food, both in and out of the world’s most dangerous conflict and disaster zones.

THE RECIPES

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: Buttery shrimp with dill, featured in Jose Andres' cookbook Zaytinya, prepared in the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Buttery Shrimp With Dill (Garides Me Ánitho)

15 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: Chilled yogurt soup, featured in Jose Andres' cookbook Zaytinya, prepared in the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Zaytinya's Chilled Yogurt Soup

2 hours, 5 minutes
Serves 6
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: Butternut hommus, featured in Jose Andres' cookbook Zaytinya, prepared in the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Butternut Hommus

1 hour, 15 minutes
Makes about 3½ cups
