The best cookbooks for spring 2024

New cookbooks crop up like superblooms in spring, when the vitality of the season propels us to get into the kitchen. In the same way that each spring feels like life anew, every book is yet another way of looking at how we cook. (It’s why we keep adding books to all of our overflowing collections, right?)

This season we’re diving into the first Salvadoran cookbook released by a major publisher; the first book from the vegetable-loving chefs of Kismet; humanitarian chef José Andrés’ Greek, Lebanese and Turkish recipes; Joan Nathan’s latest food memoir; the unhinged culinary feats of the Mythical Kitchen; market-inspired Niçoise cooking; and more.

You’ll want recipes for Nathan’s sticky buns, the creamy marinated feta with grapefruit and roasted tomatoes from Kismet, chilled yogurt soup garnished with cucumber and pistachio and barberries, Salvadoran chicken sandwiches dipped in recaudo … and we have them!