Mousse, sorbet, cocktails and more great ideas using passion fruit, now in season

What’s in season: With its floral aroma and almost candy-like sweet-tart notes, tropical passion fruit is a favorite flavoring for everything from cocktails to desserts. Passion fruit, generally in season from the hot summer months through early fall, may not be the most luxurious-looking fruit, but slice through the leathery skin and take a spoonful of the fragrant filling — creamy, with jelly-like seed pods or arils — and it’s hard not to become a fan. While you can find fruit that is smooth and firm, it is not fully ripe and is often overly tart; simply store the fruit at room temperature until the skin shrivels to know that it is fully ripe.