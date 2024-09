Mariscos Jalisco is The Times’ 2024 Gold Award winner

Raul Ortega popularized shrimp tacos in Los Angeles and has been the bridge between classic food trucks and a new generation of street food vendors.

Mariscos Jalisco received the 2024 Gold Award by the Los Angeles Times. Raul Ortega talks about what the truck brings to Los Angeles, why people love his shrimp tacos and what the food means to him.