11 beachside dining destinations from the 101 Best Restaurants guide
Craggy cliffs, foaming waves and pastel sunsets over an endless ocean horizon draw many to pursue their dreams in California. It’s hard not to feel like anything is possible when sitting on our shores soaking up the sun.
This week, the Lifestyle team released a guide to the 50 best beaches from San Diego to Santa Barbara. There are dog-friendly options, an abundance of amenities for those who prefer a more active day on the sand and most of the beaches on the list pass summer water quality tests.
If you’re looking to bookend your beach day with a memorable meal, you’ll want to keep the most recent 101 Best Restaurants guide on hand. On the annual ranked list, Addison highlights several worthwhile restaurants across L.A.’s major beach cities, including Tunisian cuisine in Hermosa Beach, Sinaloan-style tacos in Long Beach, fresh seafood in Manhattan Beach and much more. — Danielle Dorsey
Barsha
Birdie G’s
Cassia
Crudo e Nudo
Felix
Fishing With Dynamite
Mélisse
For diners, the transition will feel seamless: The experience remains the very definition of special-occasion dining. Bookended by one-bite sculptures served on gorgeous ceramics to start and finish, two-plus hours float by in a dance of veloutés and nages, uni and lobster, duck press theatrics and ganache tarts fashioned from Valrhona’s line of blond chocolate. Wine pairings aim to impress jaded oenophiles. The cost, beginning at $399 per person, rivals the price of our most opulent omakase counters. Records play on the topnotch stereo system. It was mostly 1970s and ’80s-era R&B during a recent dinner, and caviar just tastes better with Billy Ocean playing in the background.
Panelas Brazilian Cuisine
Pasjoli
During the pandemic, Beran closed his tiny, cerebral tasting-menu restaurant, Dialogue, so he can be spied in Pasjoli’s open kitchen almost every night. As a chef he’s always been a precisionist brainiac, geeking out on laborious technique and symbolist presentations. The autumn season finds orange and brown micro-flora scattered like fall foliage over a buttery crab crêpe, and loamy duck rillettes in a tart shaped like a leaf and surrounded by black-green lettuces.
The food is evolving. Initially the restaurant aimed to re-create canonical Gallic dishes: steak tartare, a trembling onion tart that subbed for soupe a l’oignon, the gory and glamorous pressed duck that was, at first, tableside theater and now is prepared in the kitchen. Now there are dishes like a pork chop in a reduction sauce made from trotters and ham hocks and finished with a hazelnut vinaigrette, or gorgeously seared halibut over yuzu beurre blanc and a tumble of sautéed broccoli, spinach and pine nuts. It comes off as less controlled and more pleasure-centered. French is still the default shorthand for the cooking. “Beranaise” would be more accurate.
Selva
Tacos La Carreta
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.