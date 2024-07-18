11 beachside dining destinations from the 101 Best Restaurants guide

Craggy cliffs, foaming waves and pastel sunsets over an endless ocean horizon draw many to pursue their dreams in California. It’s hard not to feel like anything is possible when sitting on our shores soaking up the sun.

This week, the Lifestyle team released a guide to the 50 best beaches from San Diego to Santa Barbara. There are dog-friendly options, an abundance of amenities for those who prefer a more active day on the sand and most of the beaches on the list pass summer water quality tests.

If you’re looking to bookend your beach day with a memorable meal, you’ll want to keep the most recent 101 Best Restaurants guide on hand. On the annual ranked list, Addison highlights several worthwhile restaurants across L.A.’s major beach cities, including Tunisian cuisine in Hermosa Beach, Sinaloan-style tacos in Long Beach, fresh seafood in Manhattan Beach and much more. — Danielle Dorsey

