Tempura, salsa and more great ideas for shishito peppers, now in season

What’s in season: Walk into almost any Japanese restaurant and shishito peppers are as much a staple on the menu as bowls of edamame. The Japanese peppers can be found year-round, though the growing season typically extends from summer to early fall. The peppers range from a vibrant green to deep red as they mature. Thin-skinned, the delicate, finger-length peppers are known for a mild sweetness offset with a gentle heat. Tame as they often are, every once in a while a pepper packs a jolt of heat, and tackling a plate can be quite an adventure.