Looks like a wok, but it's actually a converted plow disc. Meet the discada, 'like a cast-iron skillet on steroids.'

Look online, and you’ll also find a variety of discs to choose from, from very shallow discs to deeper, more spherical options. You will also find discs with scalloped edges, often called “Roman discs,” traditionally used to break through hard-packed ground. “Shallow discs are good for anyone who likes to sauté, sear or blacken. They’re good for fajitas, and also for tortillas, since the tortillas won’t slide down the middle,” says Buentello. Deep discs, he notes, are better for deep-frying, or when making a sauce-based dish or gravy. Some discs also come fitted with a raised lip around the edge; the lip helps to contain food, keeping it in the disc as you stir the dish while it cooks.