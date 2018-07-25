More than a coffee shop, Collective Avenue co-op is a nurturing place for the Lynwood community

Gutierrez handles much of the business side and their community outreach, and she’s Collective Avenue’s co-op evangelist, preaching the gospel of worker-owned businesses. She gives talks and leads workshops on the co-op model, hoping to set an example for others who want to start businesses centered on equality and community. She was inspired by a visit to the Cheese Board Collective, a co-op bakery and cheese shop in Berkeley, and she became determined to bring that ethos home to Lynwood.