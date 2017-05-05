Berries are in season. We have recipes

What’s in season: In addition to the warmer weather, vibrant shades of red, blue and purple are a sure sign summer is just around the corner, as cartons of delicate seasonal berries are showing up market stand displays. Raspberries, blueberries, boysenberries and blackberries — including large Kiowa blackberries and marionberries — are most common, though mulberries are turning up at some stands, with varieties ranging from darker Pakistan mulberries to the white Shatoot mulberries. Availability will vary depending on the type of berry, with most generally available from late spring through early fall; mulberries are typically found through the beginning of summer.
Pie, pavlova, salad and more: Our favorite summer berry recipes >>
What to cook: At their peak, fresh berries are probably best — and most easily — enjoyed straight out of the carton. If you have the strength to make it home without eating them all, serve them simply, under a spoonful of whipped cream or in a bowl of oatmeal or ice cream. Bake the berries in tarts or galettes, or add to a quick bread. Or try roasting the berries: Toss the fruit with a little oil and heat just until the fruit is aromatic and just begins to soften.
What’s on the horizon: Squash blossoms, the colorful orange and yellow preludes to zucchini and other summer squash, are just beginning to show up at select stands.
Twitter: @noellecarter
ALSO
Recipes ready in 30 minutes or less
Combating food waste: Delicious recipes using kitchen scraps
Browse our Recipe Database for thousands of our best recipes