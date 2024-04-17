Controversial food truck kingpin arrested in Stanislaus County on suspicion of theft

A food truck builder who had become a symbol of the perils of working in the mobile food industry was arrested Tuesday night in Modesto by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of theft by false pretenses, according to law enforcement officials.

Fernando Ochoa Jauregui, 28, and his company, 8A Food Trucks, had been accused by clients of not delivering vehicles and refusing to return their partial or full payments.

Other customers have alleged that they received trucks and trailers so poorly built that they couldn’t be used. And some have accused Ochoa of taking back vehicles they’d purchased from him and his company.

Ochoa was being held at county jail on $500,000 bail, the sheriff’s department said. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday on several counts related to his alleged theft.

The builder’s arrest comes two months after a report by The Times detailed the plight of his alleged victims, 15 of whom had claimed losses totaling more than $475,000.

Unhappy 8A Food Trucks customers from across California described toiling as cooks, custodians and construction workers, saving for years to get a chance at starting their own business, only to have their dreams dashed. Some said that the alleged losses were especially painful because they came at the hands of one of their own: a Mexican immigrant who lived in the Central Valley and previously worked at an industrial shop.

Ochoa, who touted his business savvy and penchant for partying in Spanish corridos, denied many of the allegations in a February interview. The flashy, Corvette-driving builder acknowledged some mistakes, chalking them up in part to his inexperience in business. He founded Ceres, Calif.-based 8A Food Trucks in 2019.

“I’m trying to deal with this scandal so I can make my business better again — I had a real company,” Ochoa said in February. “I’m not a business expert. I just know how to build trucks.”

He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

For Norma Estevez, a Salinas resident who paid $60,000 for two food trailers that she said she never received from Ochoa, news of his arrest gave her a sense of relief.

“We’ve waited such a long time for this day to come,” said Estevez, who along with her husband, Sebastian Delgado, became entangled with Ochoa in 2021. “I’m very happy because ... his arrest reaffirms what we have been saying all along.”

Estevez, who said she lost a lucrative contract to provide food to agricultural workers after not receiving the trailers, filed a lawsuit against Ochoa for breach of contract and other claims in July 2022. Months later, the parties agreed to a settlement that called for Ochoa to pay Estevez and her husband about $70,000, including attorney’s fees, according to court documents.

She said that Ochoa has only paid $30,000 — and hopes that the government will seize his assets and auction them off as a way to repay her and some of the other victims.

“And if not, then I hope he goes to jail and stays there for all the emotional pain he caused us,” Estevez said.

Ochoa previously acknowledged that he didn’t meet a agreed-upon deadline for delivery of the trailers. “Norma’s situation was that if she didn’t get the trailers by a certain date, then she wasn’t going to need them,” he said.

The builder has been featured in Spanish media as a cautionary tale of the food truck industry. A 2023 Univision report on Ochoa warned those entering the business to exercise extreme caution.

The controversy comes at a fraught moment for vendors in Southern California. Several in the L.A. area were robbed by gunmen last summer in brazen attacks that highlight the risks of selling food on Southland streets.