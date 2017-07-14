Tomatoes are in season. We have recipes.

What’s in season: Varieties of heirloom and other tomatoes are showing up at a number of markets. Though the quality of supermarket tomatoes continues to improve, it’s still hard to beat the flavor offered by local farmers at various stands, with colorful fruit in all shapes and sizes, and names such as Celebrity, Early Girl and Mountain Magic. You can also find small cherry tomatoes, including vibrant orange-yellow Sun Gold. The fruit is generally available throughout summer and early fall.

What to cook: Perhaps the most satisfying way to enjoy a tomato is sliced into wedges and sprinkled with good salt and not a little olive oil. Depending on the type and size, try tossing tomatoes into salads or baking them into savory galettes. Purée them as part of a gazpacho or tomato soup, or simmer the fruit slowly to bring out its natural sweetness in a classic marinara sauce. If you’re looking to build a simple sandwich, try sliced tomatoes between pieces of good bread and some mayonnaise. For more ideas, check with the farmer for flavor characteristics and how best to use the tomatoes.

What’s on the horizon: More melons are coming into season, with varieties including sweet, fragrant Ogen melons and creamy, small Sugar Cube melons.

ALSO:

Culinary SOS: Recipes from your favorite restaurants

Cheesy goodness: 15 of our favorite grilled cheese recipes

Browse our Recipe Database for thousands of our best recipes

CAPTION Chef Daniele Uditi explains his "neo-Neapolitan" pizza style at Pizzana. Chef Daniele Uditi explains his "neo-Neapolitan" pizza style at Pizzana. CAPTION Chef Daniele Uditi explains his "neo-Neapolitan" pizza style at Pizzana. Chef Daniele Uditi explains his "neo-Neapolitan" pizza style at Pizzana. CAPTION Bryant Ng talks about being a chef in L.A. at his restaurant Cassia. Bryant Ng talks about being a chef in L.A. at his restaurant Cassia. CAPTION Genet Agonafer is famous for the Ethiopian dish doro wot that she makes at Meals by Genet, but she's vegan, and her menu is bountiful with vegetarian and vegan dishes. Genet Agonafer is famous for the Ethiopian dish doro wot that she makes at Meals by Genet, but she's vegan, and her menu is bountiful with vegetarian and vegan dishes. CAPTION Chef Scott Conant goes on a L.A. pasta crawl and visits Cento Pasta Bar, Mozza and Felix. Chef Scott Conant goes on a L.A. pasta crawl and visits Cento Pasta Bar, Mozza and Felix. CAPTION Chefs talk about what it means to work in the culinary world of Los Angeles. Esdras Ochoa, chef at Salazar and Mexicali Taco & Co; Monica May, chef and co-owner at Nickel Diner; Dave Beran, former executive chef at Next in Chicago now living in Los Angeles; Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, chef-owners at Madcapra and Kismet; Bryant Ng, chef-owner at Cassia; and Pawan, Arjun and Nakul Mahendro, chefs at Badmaash. Chefs talk about what it means to work in the culinary world of Los Angeles. Esdras Ochoa, chef at Salazar and Mexicali Taco & Co; Monica May, chef and co-owner at Nickel Diner; Dave Beran, former executive chef at Next in Chicago now living in Los Angeles; Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, chef-owners at Madcapra and Kismet; Bryant Ng, chef-owner at Cassia; and Pawan, Arjun and Nakul Mahendro, chefs at Badmaash.

noelle.carter@latimes.com

@noellecarter