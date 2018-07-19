In search of perfect pastrami: Your guide to the Jewish delis of Los Angeles

Order this: It would be smart to order everything mentioned in Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold’s review. But if you have to narrow it down (just a little), don’t miss the brisket, carved tableside and served with smoked bone marrow and Pommes Freedman (ultra crisp tater tots on steroids). The Reuben is an excellent version of the classic sandwich, layered onto crisp rye bread that has been properly buttered. You can sample all of the smoked and cured fish on the fish plate. And if you’re there for lunch or brunch, the fried green tomato sandwich on a bagel slathered with smoked Hatch chile cream cheese will make you wonder why no one thought of this combination before, and why smoked Hatch chile cream cheese isn’t served on more things.