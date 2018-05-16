Spring's Tony Esnault and Yassmin Sarmadi to open a French restaurant at South Coast Plaza

Esnault, who grew up in the Loire Valley and went to culinary school in Lyon, plans to use his last 25 years cooking in French fine dining restaurants as inspiration for the menu at Knife Pleat. Before opening Church & State and Spring with Sarmadi in downtown L.A., Esnault cooked at Carré des Feuillants in Paris, Louis XV in Monte Carlo, Auberge de L'Ill in Alsace, Essex House in New York and Adour at the St. Regis in New York. He was also the executive chef at Patina in Los Angeles.