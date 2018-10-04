First Bite: All the paella and tapas at Otoño in Highland Park

The best seats in the house are at the bar, particularly if you can snag the stools at the end. From there you can look into the kitchen on one side and down the length of the winding room on the other, taking in the street art-style mural on the north wall, the rustic-chic décor that has meticulously managed to feel haphazard, the exposed brick and mile-high ceiling, and the menagerie of well-heeled locals digging in to plates of house-cured tuna confit, patatas bravas fried like churros, and wide, shallow pans of paella.