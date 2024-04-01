Clockwise from top left: A vendor with guests at Topanga Farmers Market, a spread of dishes from Liu’s Cafe, mussels and clam spaghetti from Pez Coastal Kitchen, a dressed taco from Tacos Por Vida, noodles from Origin Korean BBQ.

The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers

The seasonal calendar has flipped to spring, but so far it’s hard to tell in Los Angeles. Once upon a time, our region was defined by endless sunny days, but after record rainfall in 2023 and regular storms blowing through this year, gloom is starting to feel like our new normal.

To take an optimistic view, that means wildflower chasers have another springtime superbloom in store, and festivalgoers heading to Coachella might be met with reasonable desert temperatures. Thankfully, our dining scene is always buzzing, rain or shine.

Just last month, a handful of restaurants expanded to new locations, while a famed Long Beach dive bar prepares to celebrate its centennial. In Topanga Canyon, a farmers market returned after closing almost six years ago, and a beloved bakery reopened multiple locations after unexpectedly shuttering late last year.

Our writers tackled the dense urban playground that is Koreatown, weighing in on our favorite Korean fried chicken spots, the best Korean barbecue options and where to eat, drink and party late in the neighborhood. In the multistory package, we posit that Koreatown is more than a centrally located neighborhood in L.A., it’s a state of mind — evidenced by the popularity of a trilevel mall dedicated to Korean culture and newly named Koreatown, both of which are in Buena Park. In New York City, restaurant critic Bill Addison observed a Korean wave of fine dining that lives in its own universe, though a handful of L.A. newcomers are embracing a similar (but not too similar) take on the cuisine.

Whether it’s soup weather or warm enough to wait outside in hours-long lines for tacos from one of the city’s most cherished taqueros, we’re never without eating ideas in Los Angeles. This month, make it a point to visit a delightfully weird restaurant that’s planted in a home decor store, a Persian pop-up that’s gained roots with a small Silver Lake storefront and several newcomers to the 2024 Michelin California guide.