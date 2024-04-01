The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers
The seasonal calendar has flipped to spring, but so far it’s hard to tell in Los Angeles. Once upon a time, our region was defined by endless sunny days, but after record rainfall in 2023 and regular storms blowing through this year, gloom is starting to feel like our new normal.
To take an optimistic view, that means wildflower chasers have another springtime superbloom in store, and festivalgoers heading to Coachella might be met with reasonable desert temperatures. Thankfully, our dining scene is always buzzing, rain or shine.
Just last month, a handful of restaurants expanded to new locations, while a famed Long Beach dive bar prepares to celebrate its centennial. In Topanga Canyon, a farmers market returned after closing almost six years ago, and a beloved bakery reopened multiple locations after unexpectedly shuttering late last year.
Our writers tackled the dense urban playground that is Koreatown, weighing in on our favorite Korean fried chicken spots, the best Korean barbecue options and where to eat, drink and party late in the neighborhood. In the multistory package, we posit that Koreatown is more than a centrally located neighborhood in L.A., it’s a state of mind — evidenced by the popularity of a trilevel mall dedicated to Korean culture and newly named Koreatown, both of which are in Buena Park. In New York City, restaurant critic Bill Addison observed a Korean wave of fine dining that lives in its own universe, though a handful of L.A. newcomers are embracing a similar (but not too similar) take on the cuisine.
Whether it’s soup weather or warm enough to wait outside in hours-long lines for tacos from one of the city’s most cherished taqueros, we’re never without eating ideas in Los Angeles. This month, make it a point to visit a delightfully weird restaurant that’s planted in a home decor store, a Persian pop-up that’s gained roots with a small Silver Lake storefront and several newcomers to the 2024 Michelin California guide.
Azizam
Brera Ristorante
Burger She Wrote
Café Tropical
Chick+Rice
El Bacano
Funke
Golden Soup
Joe Jost's
Kee Wah Bakery
K-Team BBQ
Layla
Little Fish
Liu's Cafe
Mom, Please
Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher & Deli
Natas Pastries: Cafe and Bakery
The bakery and cafe, which is open only Friday through Sunday, also serves savory Portuguese dishes, including caldo verde, sopa de pedra and, at dinner, four bacalhau or salt cod dishes, plus the seafood stew caldeirada and piri-piri chicken. Then there is the wild and extravagant Francesinha sandwich, a baroque take on a croque-madame, dripping with melted cheese, ham and Portuguese sausage, topped with an egg and molho de francesinha sauce made with tomato and beer. Fit for the appetite of Bella Baxter.
Origin
Pam's Coffy
Pez Coastal Kitchen
Quarter Sheets
Roast Duck by Pa Ord
Street Churros
Sushi Sonagi
Sweet Lady Jane
Tacos Por Vida
Topanga Farmers Market
Xiaolongkan Hot Pot
After deciding that they didn’t want to sweat through their meal, Chien and Wu opted for mild tomato, golden and beef bone broths. They filled bowls with herbs and sauces from the condiment bar and waited for their food, including strips of Wagyu draped over a bowl of dry ice, to arrive on an elaborate cart. Chien, who grew up in Taipei and Hong Kong before moving to L.A. to attend USC, says it’s some of the best hot pot he’s had.
Zozo
