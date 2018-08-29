Advertisement

Opal Chinese Cuisine opens, bringing high-end Cantonese dining to San Gabriel

Andrea Chang
By
Aug 29, 2018 | 2:45 PM
The dining room at the newly opened Opal Chinese Cuisine in San Gabriel. (Opal Chinese Cuisine)

Opal Chinese Cuisine, an opulent Cantonese restaurant, opened inside the Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel on Tuesday.

The restaurant is positioning itself as a luxury destination for locals and international travelers.

Dishes from the extensive menu include wildflower honey glazed BBQ Kurobuta pork ($15), black pepper Wagyu beef ($38), Peking duck ($75), bird’s nest soup with crab meat ($42 per person) and braised whole abalone (market price).

A Wagyu beef dish.
A Wagyu beef dish. (Opal Chinese Cuisine)

The cavernous dining room is also sumptuous, with its monochromatic taupe and cream furnishings, high ceilings, plush dining chairs and modern lighting fixtures.

Opal joins the hotel’s other luxury restaurant, EST. Prime Steakhouse.

303 E. Valley Blvd., San Gabriel, (626) 607-2018, www.opalchinesecuisine.com.

