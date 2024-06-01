The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers

It’s hard to believe that the year is halfway over, but the approaching summer season is truly when L.A. thrives. The city adopts a “School’s out!” attitude with day parties, outdoor markets and evening concerts at our favorite museums. Our always abundant farmers markets runneth over with heirloom stone fruit, corn and pepper varieties, and local restaurants shift their menus to keep time with the seasonal rhythm.

With May Gray extending into June Gloom, you might just want to get out of town. Las Vegas is a tried-and-true road trip for Southern Californians, an easy path for escapism with blinking lights, immersive experiences, day trips, relaxing resort spas and of course, an overflowing food scene. The city has changed tremendously in recent years, with beloved L.A. chefs opening flashy restaurants on the Strip and new neighborhoods emerging as culinary destinations. Keep our updated dining guide handy if you set your sights on Sin City and save room for desserts approved by “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro.

Those who stay in L.A. won’t want for entertainment either, with openings that span a French-themed burger bar in Santa Monica, the return of a treasured Spanish restaurant on Melrose, a Buena Park cafe themed after a lackadaisical Sanrio character and late-night falafel in Koreatown. With the local restaurant industry facing even more volatility than usual, it’s also a good time to reacquaint yourself with old favorites. Here are 25 prime options to put on your dining calendar this month:

