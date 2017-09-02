Celebrate Labor Day weekend at The Taste!
The Los Angeles Times’ annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene returns to Paramount Pictures Studios with five events highlighting food from Boyle Heights to Beverly Hills, NoHo to Venice. There will be unlimited food tastings, live cooking demos and wine seminars.
The Taste's opening night video
Opening night
Friday, Sept. 1
- 7:30-10:30 p.m.Opening night Restaurants include Scratch Bar & Kitchen, Side Chick, Simone, Friends & Family and more. Hosted by Noelle Carter (Test Kitchen Director), Jonathan Gold (Restaurant Critic), Amy Scattergood (Food Editor) and Jenn Harris (Deputy Food Editor). | Tickets $150
Saturday at The Taste: Field to fork
Saturday, Sept. 2 | 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- 12:45 – 1:15 p.m.L.A. Times Culinary Stage Cooking demo with Ron Finley (Ron Finley Project) & Carlos Salgado (Taco Maria)
- 12:45 – 1:15 p.m.Bar Stage Good Day Rose with Ira Norof, CSE, CWE, Stewart Prato, CWE, and Margaux Kugelman, CWE.
- 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.Backlot Culinary Stage Cooking Demonstration featuring David Wang (Lao Tao)
- 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.L.A. Times Culinary Stage Cooking Demonstration featuring Sang Yoon (Lukshon/Father's Office)
- 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.Bar Stage Panel – Food Power: The Importance of Farmers - Amy Scattergood (L.A. Times), Romeo Coleman (Coleman Family Farms), Alex Weiser (Weiser Family Farms), and Wes Whitsell (Manuela)
- 2:30 – 3 p.m.Backlot Culinary Stage Cooking Demo with Miles Thompson (Michael's)
- 2:45 – 3:15 p.m.Bar Stage How to taste wine with Master Sommeliers with Serafin Alvarado, MS, Erik Entrikin, MS, and Ira Norof, CWE.
- $70 ($120 Green Room Access) For L.A. Times subscribers, $95 ($145 Green Room Access) General
Saturday at The Taste: Dinner with a twist
Saturday, Sept. 2 | 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- 8:15 – 8:45 p.m.Backlot Culinary Stage Conversation with Jonathan Gold & Phil Rosenthal (I'll Have What Phil's Having)
- 8:45 – 9:15 p.m.LA Times Culinary Stage Urban Block Gastronomy Experience Cooking & Mixology Demonstration featuring Danielle Bennett (Lady on the Rocks), Chef E Dubble (E Dubble Catering/Grilled Fraiche), Breana Jackson (Sugar & Spice: Baked by Bre), and Derrick Lewis (Not Your Mama's Kitchen)
- 8:45 – 9:15 p.m.Bar Stage How to Spike Up Your Backyard Party mixology demos by Tricia Carr, Chris Ojeda and Juan Sevilla
- 9:15 – 9:45 p.m.Backlot Culinary Stage Cooking & Mixology Demonstration featuring Jonathan Whitener & Allan Katz (Here's Looking at You)
- 9:45 – 10:15 p.m.LA Times Culinary Stage Cooking & Mixology Demonstration featuring Antonia Lofaso & Marco A. Ramos (Scopa Italian Roots/Black Market Liquor Bar/Antonia Lofaso Catering)
- 9:45 – 10:15 p.m.Bar Stage Panel Mixology Demonstrations, hosted by Jonathan Gold and Jenn Harris featuring Meredith Hayman (Michael's Santa Monica), Gabriella Mlynarcyzk (Bar Accomplice), and Brynn Smith (Sotto/Rossoblu)
- $105 For L.A. Times subscribers, $130 General. Green room access sold out.
Sunday at The Taste: Block party
Sunday, Sept. 3 | 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- 12:45 – 1:15 p.m.L.A. Times Culinary Stage Biscuit Baking Demonstration featuring David LeFevre (Manhattan Beach Post/Fishing with Dynamite/The Arthur J) & Jason Fullilove (Barbara Jean's)
- 12:45 – 1:15 p.m.Bar Stage There Are Bubbles in My Wine with Ira Norof, Stewart Prato, Serafin Alvarado, and Lora Tagliarina
- 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.Backlot Culinary Stage Cooking Demonstration featuring Valerie Gordon (Valerie Confections
- 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.Bar Stage Panel: The Status of Brunch featuring Noelle Carter, Timothy Hollingsworth (Otium), Chris Phelps (Salt’s Cure), and Dakota Weiss (Estrella)
- 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.L.A. Times Culinary Stage - Cooking Demonstration featuring Jet Tila (Cutthroat Kitchen/101 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die)
- 2:30 – 3 p.m.Backlot Culinary Stage Cooking Demonstration featuring Sherry Yard (Tuck Room Tavern)
- 2:45 – 3:15 p.m.Bar Stage HVarietal Encounters with Ira Norof, CSW, CWE, Stewart Prato, CWE, Erik Entrikin, MS, and Michael Evans.
- $70 ($120 Green Room Access) For L.A. Times subscribers, $95 ($145 Green Room Access) General
Sunday at The Taste: Flavors of L.A.
Saturday, Sept. 2 | 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- 8:15 – 8:45 p.m.L.A. Times Culinary Stage Conversation with Danny Trejo (Trejo's Tacos/Cantina/Coffee & Donuts), interviewed by Jonathan Gold
- 8:45 – 9:15 p.m.Backlot Culinary Stage Cooking Demonstration featuring Gilberto Cetina Jr. (Holbox/Chichen Itza)
- 8:45 – 9:15 p.m.Bar Stage Bartending Hacks with Tricia Carr, Chris Ojeda, Juan Sevilla
- 9:15 – 9:45 p.m.L.A. Times Culinary Stage Cooking Demonstration featuring Pawan, Nakul & Arjun Mahendro (Badmaash)
- 9:45 – 10:15 p.m.Bar Stage Panel: A Korean BBQ Summit featuring Jonathan Gold, Chris Oh, (Seoul Sausage Company/Hanjip) and Jenee Kim (Park's BBQ)
- 9:45 – 10:15 p.m.Backlot Culinary Panel Cooking Demonstration featuring Wes Avila (Guerilla Tacos)
- $95 ($120 Green room access) For L.A. Times subscribers, $70 ($145 Green room access) General.