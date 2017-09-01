What better way to celebrate Labor Day weekend then at The Taste.
Los Angeles Times’ annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene returns at Paramount Pictures Studios with five events highlighting food from every corner of L.A., from Boyle Heights to Beverly Hills, NoHo to Venice. There will be unlimited food tastings, live cooking demos and wine seminars.
Opening night
Friday, Sept. 1
- 7:30-10:30 p.m.Opening night Restaurants include Scratch Bar & Kitchen, Side Chick, Simone, Friends & Family and more. Hosted by Noelle Carter (Test Kitchen Director), Jonathan Gold (Restaurant Critic), Amy Scattergood (Food Editor) and Jenn Harris. | Tickets $150