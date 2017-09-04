Food

The Los Angeles Times’ annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene returns to Paramount Pictures Studios with five events highlighting food from Boyle Heights to Beverly Hills, NoHo to Venice. There will be unlimited food tastings, live cooking demos and wine seminars.

  • Video of opening night
  • Photos of opening night
  • Photos of Saturday's "From field to fork"
  • Photos of "Sunday block party"

Share what you're eating at #TasteLA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Photos: Flavors of L.A. at The Taste

Tacos de Mantarraya (made with stingray) from El Coraloense is served. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
Tacos de Mantarraya (made with stingray) from El Coraloense is served. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
L.A. Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold, right, with actor Danny Trejo (Trejo's Tacos, Trejo's Cantina, Trejo's Coffee & Donuts). (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
L.A. Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold, right, with actor Danny Trejo (Trejo's Tacos, Trejo's Cantina, Trejo's Coffee & Donuts). (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
Homemade spaghetti with bolognese from Pasta Sisters is spooned onto plates. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
Homemade spaghetti with bolognese from Pasta Sisters is spooned onto plates. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

View more photos from "Flavors of L.A." at The Taste. 

Share what you're eating at #TasteLA on TwitterFacebook and Instagram

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
84°