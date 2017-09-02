Food

Celebrate Labor Day weekend at The Taste!

The Los Angeles Times’ annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene returns to Paramount Pictures Studios with five events highlighting food from Boyle Heights to Beverly Hills, NoHo to Venice. There will be unlimited food tastings, live cooking demos and wine seminars.

Bourbon Steak serves Palabok noodles, made with egg noodles, crab butter, "XO" crumble, Yuzu aioli, chili herbs and chicharron, at The Taste. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
Fancy some Korean barbecue skirt steak with kimchi and chimichurri or a green mussel and sea urchin sake shooter? See what people ate during opening night at The Taste.

Sassafras Saloon offers a "Blues & Booze," with Bulleit rye, blueberry puree, white tea lavender syrup and garnished with blueberries and flowers during a hot opening night of The Taste. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
A refreshing bourbon cocktail to fight off the heat wave.

Jazz Singsanong of Jitlada attends the L.A. Times' The Taste on Friday on the Paramount Studios backlot. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
