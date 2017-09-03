The Los Angeles Times’ annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene returns to Paramount Pictures Studios with five events highlighting food from Boyle Heights to Beverly Hills, NoHo to Venice. There will be unlimited food tastings, live cooking demos and wine seminars.
Share what you're eating at #TasteLA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Photos: Saturday's Dinner with a twist at The Taste
|Denise Florez
View more photos from The Taste's "Dinner with a Twist" event. Tickets for more events.
There were also sweets at The Taste. Whoopie pies, brownies and cookies were on the Susie Cakes menu.
Phil Rosenthal of I'll Have What Phil's Having smiles during the The Taste "Dinner with a twist" event on the Paramount Pictures backlot.