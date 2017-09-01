What better way to celebrate Labor Day weekend then at The Taste.
Los Angeles Times’ annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene returns at Paramount Pictures Studios with five events highlighting food from every corner of L.A., from Boyle Heights to Beverly Hills, NoHo to Venice. There will be unlimited food tastings, live cooking demos and wine seminars.
Saturday at The Taste: Field to fork
Saturday, Sept. 2 | 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- 12:45 – 1:15 p.m.LA Times Culinary Stage Cooking demo with Ron Finley (Ron Finley Project) & Carlos Salgado (Taco Maria)
- 12:45 – 1:15 p.m.Bar Stage Good Day Rose with Ira Norof, CSE, CWE, Stewart Prato, CWE, and Margaux Kugelman, CWE.
- 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.Backlot Culinary Stage Cooking Demonstration featuring David Wang (Lao Tao)
- 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.LA Times Culinary Stage Cooking Demonstration featuring Sang Yoon (Lukshon/Father's Office)
- 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.Bar Stage Panel – Food Power: The Importance of Farmers - Amy Scattergood (LA Times), Romeo Coleman (Coleman Family Farms), Alex Weiser (Weiser Family Farms), and Wes Whitsell (Manuela)
- 2:30 – 3 p.m.Backlot Culinary Stage Cooking Demo with Miles Thompson
- 2:45 – 3:15 p.m.Bar Stage How to taste wine with Master Sommeliers with Serafin Alvarado, MS, Erik Entrikin, MS, and Ira Norof, CWE.
- $70 ($120 Green Room Access) For L.A. Times subscribers, $95 ($145 Green Room Access) General