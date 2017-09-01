What better way to celebrate Labor Day weekend then at The Taste.
Los Angeles Times’ annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene returns at Paramount Pictures Studios with five events highlighting food from every corner of L.A., from Boyle Heights to Beverly Hills, NoHo to Venice. There will be unlimited food tastings, live cooking demos and wine seminars.
Sunday at The Taste: Flavors of L.A.
Saturday, Sept. 2 | 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- 8:15 – 8:45 p.m.L.A. Times Culinary Stage Conversation with Danny Trejo (Trejo's Tacos/Cantina/Coffee & Donuts), interviewed by Jonathan Gold
- 8:45 – 9:15 p.m.Backlot Culinary Stage Cooking Demonstration featuring Gilberto Cetina Jr. (Holbox/Chichen Itza)
- 8:45 – 9:15 p.m.Bar Stage Bartending Hacks with Tricia Carr, Chris Ojeda, Juan Sevilla
- 9:15 – 9:45 p.m.L.A. Times Culinary Stage Cooking Demonstration featuring Pawan, Nakul & Arjun Mahendro (Badmaash)
- 9:45 – 10:15 p.m.Bar Stage Panel: A Korean BBQ Summit featuring Jonathan Gold, Chris Oh, (Seoul Sausage Company/Hanjip) and Jenee Kim (Park's BBQ)
- 9:45 – 10:15 p.m.Backlot Culinary Panel Cooking Demonstration featuring Wes Avila (Guerilla Tacos)
- $95 ($120 Green room access) For L.A. Times subscribers, $70 ($145 Green room access) General.