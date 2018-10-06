Actress Alicia Silverstone expands collaboration to launch herbal supplements

There are a lot of vitamin gummies out there. The popular ones have gelatin [collagen from animal body parts], and some have two teaspoons of sugar in a serving. I’d rather have a glass of wine or a little bourbon than sugar in my vitamins as a daily routine. Some vitamin brands use hexane for extraction or genetically modified corn. Anything you can’t pronounce or don’t know what it is, that’s a good indication that it’s not ideal. I don’t want to eat chemicals; I don’t want it in my water or in my food. We do enough damage to ourselves in daily life that if you are looking at vitamins as something to support and build you, shouldn’t that be the cleanest thing you can possibly take?