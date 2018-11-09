How spa pioneer Burke Williams is amping up the relaxation game

In Southern California, it’s not enough to just relax at the spa — that pampering has to be results-driven.
Burke Williams Day Spa, SoCal’s original daytime relaxation destination, is adding med spa services to locations in Woodland Hills and Mission Viejo so its customers can fight stress and wrinkles at the same time.
The new BW Med+Spa locations will offer nonsurgical services such as botox and fillers, as well as Kybella, cortisone and B12 injections and vein therapy, which can be paired with specific Burke Williams facial and body treatments. Med spa customers can use the spa’s amenities such as whirlpool, saunas and relaxation rooms, a perk they wouldn’t get if they got their botox in a doctor’s office.
BW owner and cofounder Theresa Armour says she and her husband, Bill, decided to move into med spa services to cater to a new generation of customers who want treatments to be both “effective and relaxing.” “Eighty percent of our clientele is getting work done,” Armour said. “Women want that boost of confidence… and we’d like to support it.”
Armour hopes to eventually roll these services out to the other six locations in Southern California. In the meantime, it will launch a medical-grade facial — the Regenerate anti-aging collagen facial with nano-needling — to all locations beginning in mid-November.