How spa pioneer Burke Williams is amping up the relaxation game

The new BW Med+Spa locations will offer nonsurgical services such as botox and fillers, as well as Kybella, cortisone and B12 injections and vein therapy, which can be paired with specific Burke Williams facial and body treatments. Med spa customers can use the spa’s amenities such as whirlpool, saunas and relaxation rooms, a perk they wouldn’t get if they got their botox in a doctor’s office.