Glamorize your glutes to the maximus with this popular class

We got low with sumo squats, a twerking-type movement called the “wiggle,” lunges and more squats, which made my hamstrings and glutes hum. But Hyperbody’s remixes and original jams with the occasional voice-over — “Butt stuff, just can’t get enough!” — kept me going, and laughing. Then came the “butt walk,” a Hyperbody-created move. It’s like the clam walk from 5th grade PE: You sit with your legs bent and your hands on the ground, but instead of lifting your hips and behind off the ground, you lift one butt cheek at a time. The act of racing your fellow classmates — minus the 5th grade bullies — across the studio floor is so ridiculous that it’s easy to forget how difficult the multi-joint movement is. You’ll be grinning your face off.