Why did Carter and McCain have such different brain tumor outcomes?

Melanoma, Cohen noted, has a highly mutated form of cancer which has made it one of the toughest forms of to treat once it spreads from its initial location. But having a high mutation rate also makes it more likely that melanoma cells will be detected and responded to by the body’s immune system. Mutation just makes it more likely that there will be all sorts of abnormal features on the outside of melanoma cells that the body’s immune system will recognize as foreign and attack.