Advertisement
Plants

A wild orangutan used a medicinal plant to treat a wound, scientists say

A combination of photos of Rakus, a wild male Sumatran orangutan in Gunung Leuser National Park, Indonesia.
Rakus, a wild male Sumatran orangutan who lives in Gunung Leuser National Park in Indonesia, suffered an injury below his eye in June 2022, left. Weeks later, after he applied chewed leaves from a medicinal plant to the wound, it was barely visible, right, scientists say.
(Armas; Safruddin /Suaq Foundation via Associated Press)
By Christina Larson
Share
WASHINGTON — 

An orangutan appeared to treat a wound with medicine from a tropical plant — the latest example of how some animals attempt to soothe their own ills with remedies found in the wild, scientists reported Thursday.

Scientists observed Rakus pluck and chew up leaves of a medicinal plant used by people throughout Southeast Asia to treat pain and inflammation. The adult male orangutan then used his fingers to apply the plant juices to an injury on his right cheek. Afterward, he pressed the chewed plant to cover the open wound like a makeshift bandage, according to a new study in Scientific Reports.

Previous research has documented several species of great apes foraging for medicines in forests to heal themselves, but scientists hadn’t yet seen an animal treat itself in this way.

Advertisement
FILE - Monkeys eat fruit during monkey feast festival in Lopburi province, Thailand. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Thai wildlife officials laid out a plan on Wednesday, March 3, 2024, to bring peace to a central Thai town after at least a decade of human-monkey conflict. (AP Photo/Chalida EKvitthayavechnukul, File)

World & Nation

Thailand has a plan to contain the monkey mayhem in the popular tourist town of Lopburi

Thai wildlife officials have a plan to bring peace to a central Thai city after at least a decade of human-monkey conflict.

April 5, 2024

“This is the first time that we have observed a wild animal applying a quite potent medicinal plant directly to a wound,” said co-author Isabelle Laumer, a biologist at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Konstanz, Germany.

The orangutan’s intriguing behavior was recorded in 2022 by Ulil Azhari, a co-author and field researcher at the Suaq Project in Medan, Indonesia. Photographs show the animal’s wound closed within a month without any problems.

Scientists have been observing orangutans in Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park since 1994, but they hadn’t previously seen this behavior.

“It’s a single observation,” said Emory University biologist Jacobus de Roode, who was not involved in the study. “But often we learn about new behaviors by starting with a single observation.”

Barbara Lawson, 51, is the owner of the whimsical plant shop, Meet Me in the Dirt.

Lifestyle

Plants saved her life. Now she’s helping others heal at her L.A. plant shop

Barbara Lawson used gardening to pull herself out of depression. Now, she’s sharing the healing powers of plants with others at her South Bay plant shop.

March 14, 2024

“Very likely it’s self-medication,” said de Roode, adding that the orangutan applied the plant only to the wound and no other body part.

It’s possible Rakus learned the technique from other orangutans living outside the park and away from scientists’ daily scrutiny, said co-author Caroline Schuppli at Max Planck.

Advertisement

Rakus was born and lived as a juvenile outside the study area. Researchers believe the orangutan got hurt in a fight with another animal. It’s not known whether Rakus earlier treated other injuries.

FILE - Skeletons of a human and a monkey await installation at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History in Tel Aviv, Israel on Monday, Feb 19, 2018. Humans’ ancient ancestors had tails, as most vertebrates still do. But somewhere around 20 or 25 million years ago, when apes diverged from monkeys, our branch of the tree of life shed its back appendage. In a paper published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, researchers identify at least one of the key genetic tweaks that led to this change. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

Science & Medicine

Our ancient animal ancestors had tails. Why don’t we?

When apes diverged from monkeys, our branch of the tree of life shed tails. Scientists have identified at least one key genetic mutation that led to the change.

Feb. 28, 2024

Scientists have previously recorded other primates using plants to treat themselves.

Bornean orangutans rubbed themselves with juices from a medicinal plant, possibly to reduce pains or ward off parasites.

Chimpanzees in multiple locations have been observed chewing on the shoots of bitter-tasting plants to soothe their stomachs. Gorillas, chimpanzees and bonobos swallow certain rough leaves whole to get rid of stomach parasites.

“If this behavior exists in some of our closest living relatives, what could that tell us about how medicine first evolved?” said Tara Stoinski, president and chief scientific officer of the nonprofit Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, who had no role in the study.

Larson writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationScience & MedicineAnimals & PetsPlants

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement