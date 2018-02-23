He lost 40 pounds in six weeks by going vegan

Within six weeks, I had lost 40 pounds. My stamina increased tremendously; I could bench-press 100 pounds more than I could previously. My recovery time was less and I was sleeping better. But not only was the quality of my life increasing, I didn't need to take painkillers to get through the day. The tendinitis disappeared almost instantly. But I didn't want to lose too much weight because my job as a defensive lineman is to not be moved. I am the wall on that field. I had to eat 8,000 to 10,000 calories a day. I did it by doing protein shakes with fruit, vegetables, a can of cannellini beans, flax, four bananas, dates. That's 1,000 calories right there, and I would do that a couple of times a day. Now that I'm not playing, I don't count calories anymore but have maintained my weight at 265 pounds.