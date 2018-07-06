Jab, hook and punch — before you pound some pasta

When news that the once-scrappy Santa Monica gym Gloveworx was expanding to Century City crossed my radar, I almost dismissed it as yet another new boxing gym. Then, I discovered the Century City Gloveworx is located across from Eataly, a seemingly Colosseum-sized destination for Italian food. The Turino-import includes cheese rounds bigger than dumbbells, a sustainably sourced butcher counter with stacks of ruby-hued meat (for all of us upping our protein intake) and a selection of pizza, pasta and gelato so vast it will make you sweat.