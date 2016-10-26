Group boxing and health therapy for vets are on L.A.'s health agenda

A new West Hollywood boutique boxing studio, mindfulness in Studio City and a fundraiser at the Grove. Here’s a look at wellness news around Los Angeles.

Open since early October, Crubox focuses on 50-minute high-intensity group boxing classes. Participants work on and off with a heavy bag for an all-body workout that is aimed to burn between 600 and 800 calories. Once sealed off in the striking, brick-walled space — no cellphones, specific water breaks — expect to follow sets based on traditional boxing moves that are also designed to work the core. The classes are for all levels. Classes can hold up to 24 people. Boxing gloves are provided.

Info: First-timers pay $30 for the first two classes; subsequent single classes are $30. Packages available. 8453 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; (323) 917-5026

Since it opened in the spring of 2016, the Den Meditation Studio on La Brea Avenue and 4th Street has drawn a steady stream of yoga and mindfulness buffs to its all-day classes. Owner Tal Rabinowitz has just brought that brand of happy to the Valley with the recent opening of a studio in Studio City. The new spot mimics the cozy, laid-back appeal of the original. The 2,000-square-foot space features an interior made from reclaimed wood and brick; guests can help themselves to the generous tea and coffee bar, and lounge in a reading corner stacked with motivational and inspiring books. Classes are in a similar vein to the first studio, and include a “Lunchtime Detox” or an end-of-day “Happiness” session.

Info: $23 per class. Packages available. New customers can pay $50 for 21 days of unlimited classes, plus three special workshops. 12323 Ventura Blvd.; (818) 856-8303.

If anyone could benefit from alternative healing methods such as chiropractic and massage, it would be military veterans suffering from PTSD. In early November, Los Angeles organization Heaven & Earth Oasis is hosting its annual event to raise money for free treatments such as water therapy and acupuncture for veterans struggling with anxiety and pain. Founder and president Valerie Heath said the goal of Heaven & Earth Oasis is to offer “a safe and peaceful healing space … providing free holistic and alternative recovery therapies to those traumatized by war.”

Info: 5th Annual Veterans Thrive event, Nov. 4, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maggiano’s Little Italy in the Grove. Tickets are $175; $200 at the door; or $1,500 for a table of 10.

