Feed your caffeine habit with these 'clean' grab-and-go coffees

For those aiming to follow a ketogenic diet plan — high in fat and low in carbohydrates — there is the butter coffee, where the drink is mixed with butter and MCT (medium chain triglycerides) oil, which proponents say boosts metabolism and keeps you fuller for longer. Those who indulge say it also improves cognitive functions and helps get rid of brain fog. One version we like: The single-serving boxed Grass Fed Coffee, which is designed to help "train your body to burn fat for energy, especially when combined with a ketogenic diet," said brand owner John Ban.