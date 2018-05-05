3 oh-so-L.A. events you don't want to miss

You can be fairly certain of three things when the In Goop Health summit returns to L.A. on June 9: Founder (and glamazon Oscar winner) Gwyneth Paltrow will be there along with her assorted Hollywood friends. The conference is likely to sell out. And if you can't get a ticket to the event at 3Labs in Culver City you'll feel like you were there because the day-long event is sure to take over your Instagram feed.