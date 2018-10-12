Hike off Angeles Crest Highway to Mt. Waterman — and vistas that rival the Sierras

Angeles Crest Highway is one of Southern California's best motoring roads, with high elevations and huge vistas. It’s also the entry point to hiking backdrops that rival the Sierras, and this one takes you to the top of the Mt. Waterman ski area. Be sure to wear good shoes, use sunscreen and bring plenty of water, and remember that hiking at altitude requires a little more effort than walking at sea level. Pro tip: Check the weather before you go.