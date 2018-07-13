Walk into Glendale's historic past, a perfect stroll on a hot summer's day

6. Up a flight of unstable stairs on your right, behind a locked green gate, is a pyramid-shaped memorial to the Brand family. Here lie the remains of Leslie C. Brand, the man who built the city of Glendale into an empire, and whose dream home, Miradero, is now the library you passed earlier. Among the many sharing the pyramid are his widow, Mary Louise Brand; Nathaniel Dryden, the architect who build Glendale to Brand’s specifications; and Claire Anne Dodd, a film actress who was married to a Brand great-nephew. Also interred here are multiple family pets, historians have said.