The walk to do after enjoying all those dumplings in Monterey Park

Folks may think more about great Chinese food than great walking when they head to Monterey Park. But this is a terrific city stroll along Edison Trail that will help you burn off the lo mein and moo shu.
1. Begin this walk at La Loma Park, off Fulton Avenue near the intersection with Ackley Street. Leave your car in the lower parking lot, climb a set of stairs, cross the driveway and begin walking downhill on the wide patch of grass.
2. Cross Fulton, pass a drinking fountain and a park bench, and begin walking uphill underneath the high-tension electrical towers overhead.
3. Cross Mancha Way, pass another drinking fountain and bench, and walk downhill, noting along the way the pepper trees, oak trees and coral trees that dot the path but don’t offer much shade.
4. Cross Lupine Avenue and climb again as the trail rises to one final hill, this one presenting some good westerly views of downtown Los Angeles.
5. Cross Kempton Avenue, and walk downhill toward a grassy park and the Southern California Edison station across Garfield Avenue that gives this trail its name. You may pause here to picnic, use the public restrooms or take advantage of the drinking fountains, barbecue grills and park benches scattered about.
6. Once you’re revived, make the return journey to your starting point, where you’ll also find picnic tables and barbecue grills.
Fleming is the author of “Secret Stairs: A Walking Guide to the Historic Staircases of Los Angeles” and “Secret Walks: A Walking Guide to the Hidden Trails of Los Angeles.” Each month, he leads a free walk at one of his favorite spots in Southern California. Find out more at his Facebook page, Secret Stairs. He is on Twitter @misterfleming
STATS
Distance: 1.5 miles round trip
Difficulty: 2 on a scale of 1 to 5
Duration: 45 minutes
Details: Free parking. OK for pets on leashes and bicycles. Bus service via Monterey Park routes 1, 2 and 3.
