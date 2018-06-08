A true L.A. workout: Hiking Griffith Park

6. When you come to a left turn and a small, green building made out of wood, turn left and head downhill — not uphill! — on a wide dirt path. This is Riverside Trail. Follow it as it winds down and around the hillside. When you find yourself next to paved Commonwealth Canyon Road again, you can cut out and take the short cut home. Otherwise, continue on as Riverside Trail leads you to views of the Vermont Canyon tennis facility and the cheap seats in the Greek Theatre.