Great L.A. Walks: Strolling Pasadena greenery

4. Head south from the park on St. John, admiring as you go some elegant Craftsman homes. Continue as St. John bends to the left and becomes South Pasadena Avenue. At Arlington Drive turn right and enter Arlington Garden. This 3-acre site, once a Caltrans storage yard, is a miracle of native plant landscaping. This is a great place, with its chairs, benches and private nooks, to have a snack or take a rest.