Try this great L.A. Walk: Strolling around the Rose Bowl in Pasadena

Pasadena’s Rose Bowl was completed in late 1922, just in time for Cal to beat USC in the first game played there. Since then, the 90,888-seat capacity stadium has been home to annual Rose Bowl games, five Super Bowl contests, Olympics events and multiple World Cup soccer matches — and, of course, one of the world’s best swap meets.

But the outside of the venue is pretty good too. This walk circles the iconic bowl, giving strollers the ability to appreciate it from almost every much-photographed angle.

1

Start this walk south of the Rose Bowl stadium, near the corner of West Drive and Seco Street.

A man begins his walk south of the Rose Bowl stadium, near the corner of West Drive and Seco Street in Pasadena. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

2

Walk north on West Drive, going clockwise around the stadium, keeping the structure on your right. Follow the bike and pedestrian path as it runs past the parking lot and then parallels the public Brookside Golf & Country Club links. If you’re feeling adventurous, cross the street and walk along the unpaved path.

Walkers make their way along West Drive on a walk around the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

3

Turn right onto West Washington Boulevard — crossing carefully if you’ve been walking on the far side of the street — still keeping the stadium on your right. Through the fence, you’ll see one of several Brookside golf club lakes.

Runners are reflected in a puddle along West Washington Boulevard on a path that rests alongside the Brookside Golf & Country Club in Pasadena. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

4

Cross a bridge over a water channel, then turn right onto Rosemont Avenue, staying close to the golf course and keeping the stadium on your right.

A bicyclist makes his way down Rosemont Avenue against a backdrop of the Brookside Golf & Country Club in Pasadena. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

5

Note the café at Brookside Country Club. It’s open to the public, seven days a week.

6

As you near the southern end of the massive stadium, turn right back onto Seco Street. Return to your starting point.

Walkers turn onto Seco Street on a path that circles the Rose Bowl. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The stats

Distance: 3.2 miles

Difficulty: 1 on a scale of 1 to 5

Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Details: Dogs on leash welcome. Nearest buses: Pasadena Transit 51, 52.

Fleming is the author of “Secret Stairs: A Walking Guide to the Historic Staircases of Los Angeles” and “Secret Walks: A Walking Guide to the Hidden Trails of Los Angeles.” Each month, he leads a free walk at one of his favorite spots in Southern California. Find out more at his Facebook page, Secret Stairs. He can also be reached at charles.fleming@latimes.com.

Twitter: @misterfleming

