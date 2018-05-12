Moms: This Mother's Day, it's time to put yourself first

And for moms who don't want to take nursing for granted, there's Legendairy Milk, herbal supplements that are said to boost milk production. The seven products in the brand serve different purposes, and all use organic herbs that in various traditions are relied upon to increase fat content in milk and generally improve the circulation and well being of pregnant and new mothers. Liquid Gold contains goat's rue, milk thistle and fennel seeds. Pump Princess is made from nigella sativa and dill. And Milkapalooza — with moringa, nettle and vervain — is also said to help with water retention, swelling and anemia. Prettily packaged, they're a fun, functional gift. Each month, a portion of the company's profits is donated to a family whose baby is in need of medical assistance.