Fitness studios go beyond the burn, into the realm of personal growth

Urban Zen classes may be held at YogaWorks studios around Los Angeles, but yoga is just one part of the experience. These classes were inspired by designer and devoted yoga enthusiast Donna Karan, yogi Rodney Yee — credited with helping to bring yoga to the masses in the 1990s — and his wife, Colleen Saidman Yee. Urban Zen Integrative Therapy was originally intended for patients facing illness, injury or stress in a medical setting, from oncology patients to recovering addicts. But it’s equally helpful for anyone dealing with anxiety, chronic pain, jet lag or the exhaustion from overwork, says Gillian Cilibrasi, the program’s director.