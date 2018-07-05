Summer is calling: Fitness gear to get you outdoors – and moving

Electric-assist bicycles, increasingly seen on bike paths, are now headed for the trails. The 44-pound Pivot Shuttle is the cutting-edge of e-bikes — lighter, techier, more efficient and pricier than most full-suspension e-mountain bikes. Its Shimano drive system includes a battery rated at 1,000 charges (double most others), electronic gear shifting, and a smooth, lag-free STEPS E8000 motor. Unique software lets you adjust, diagnose and fix the bike via your cellphone. The bike features 5 inches of bob-free suspension travel, meaning the bike won’t bounce up and down with the force of the pedaling. It also has burley wheels with super-wide-flange hubs, a dropper seat post, and a low center of gravity for great handling. Available with 29- or 27.5-inch wheels.