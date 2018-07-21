Christmas in July: Luxe gadgets to enhance a healthful lifestyle

Oils infused with garlic, coconut and herbs are a flavorful way to add healthful fats to a diet, but many store-bought versions “are extracted with harsh solvents — like grain alcohol — and filled with preservatives to keep them fresh,” said Chrissy Bellman, founder of Levo, a kitchen-counter machine that speeds up the process of infusing oils at home. Why is this an improvement over the old-fashioned way? Traditional homemade methods include heating oil on a stove, but because every oil has a different smoke point, said Bellman, it’s hard to control the temperature, and overheating the oil creates harmful free radicals. The windowsill method, which can take between two and six weeks, often results in mold. Both then require strainers, cheesecloth and funnels to filter and store. Various oils — olive, sunflower, avocado — can be used as a base in Levo, alongside butter and ghee, which can then be enhanced with peppers, vanilla, cannabis, flowers and roots like ginger and turmeric. Infusions can take anywhere from 30 minutes to upward of two hours depending on the ingredients. $199.99, levooil.com